Reports: Jack Del Rio could be Bengals defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
When the Rams hired Sean McVay as their head coach, they teamed him with a veteran defensive coordinator who had head coaching experience in Wade Phillips.

The Bengals are expected to hire Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their head coach and it appears they are considering a similar arrangement when it comes to their top defensive coach. According to multiple reports, Jack Del Rio is a leading candidate for the job.

Del Rio was 25-23 as Raiders head coach before being ousted in favor of Jon Gruden after the 2017 season and he went 68-71 in eight-plus seasons as the head man in Jacksonville. He also served as the Broncos defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and his successor in that post was Phillips.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals may interview Raiders quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan for their offensive coordinator opening. Callahan joined the Raiders in 2018, so there was no overlap with Del Rio in Oakland.

There’s also been a report that they are interested in having Brian’s father Bill, who coached Taylor at the University of Nebraska, on the staff. Bill Callahan is currently the Washington offensive line coach.

  1. I heard Brown’s daughter and in law are now slowly taking control. Some of these hires are solid. A young innovative offensive mind and a veteran DC. I like the WP comparison, Del Rio wasnt a bad HC at all and certainly wasnt a bad DC. He got shafted in Oakland he probably should still be there. Is Gruden and his 99-93 record really that much better NOW (NOT in 00-02) than Del Rio and his 93-94 record? Del Rio has been involved in the game for 20+ years and isnt a dinosaur.

  2. Del Rio wasnt a bad HC at all

    No he was great, in that “Jeff Fisher consistently at .500” kinda way 🙄

  3. At this point they should have kept Lewisz moved Hue back to OC(Dalton had his best seasons with Hue as his OC) and signed Gregg Williams as their DC. These rumored hires for the Bengals are horrible and look to be returning them to their Bungle days of the 90’s.

  7. venomraider says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:24 pm
    —————————————————————

    This could either turn out like when they hired Sam Wyche or Dave Shula or somewhere in between, but it’s better than sticking with the status quo. I was so tired of hearing people say if they fire Lewis, they could go back to the way they were in the 90’s. That’s possible, but they could also get a lot better. No one knows, but if they didn’t take the chance they’d never go anywhere. After 16 years of the same thing, something needed to be done.

