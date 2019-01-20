Saints ride Ingram, Kamara to 20-10 lead

Getty Images

The Saints picked up 14 yards in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and saw their lead drop from 13 points to three before the half was up.

They got back on track in the third quarter. They picked up 14 yards on their first two plays of the second half and drove the ball 72 yards for a touchdown that put them up 20-10 with left to play in the third.

The touchdown came on a two-yard pass from Drew Brees to Taysom Hill, but the heavy lifting on the way to the end zone came from running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Ingram was held largely in check in the first half, but ran for 25 yards while Kamara picked up 34 yards through the air and seven more on the ground.

Los Angeles got the ball to start the half, but went three and out on a four-yard loss by Robert Woods and two incompletions. That looked a lot like the way they started the game, which isn’t what the Rams would have liked given the better play at the end end of the first half.