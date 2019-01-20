Saints score first, lead 3-0

Getty Images

The Rams held the Cowboys to one third down conversion in last weekend’s win, but they won’t be matching that performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Saints converted their first two third downs on their first possession of the NFC Championship Game and they took a 3-0 lead on a Wil Lutz field goal.

The second third down conversion came on a matchup that the Saints would love to see all day. Running back Alvin Kamara was covered by defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and Drew Brees floated a pass that the running back took for a 21-yard gain. Brees would hit Kamara again for 14 yards on the next play and the Saints found themselves on the 22-yard-line.

New Orleans would get a third chance on third down, but Dan Arnold couldn’t hold onto a well-thrown pass in the end zone and the Saints had to settle for three points to open Sunday’s action.