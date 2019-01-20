Shifting Kansas City forecast takes final shape

Getty Images

A week ago, it looked like today’s AFC championship game would be played in an open-air sub-zero freezer. As the days unfolded, it became more and more clear that the atmospheric prognosticators didn’t know what was going to happen, beyond the simple notion that it would be cold.

So how cold? The final forecast is in, and while it will be cold, it won’t be close to single digits.

According to Weather.com, the temperature will be in the range of 21-23 degrees at kickoff, with winds of nine miles per hour. Given a very small chance of precipitation and a new layer of sod at Arrowhead Stadium (all the better for the home team to score points with), the elements shouldn’t be an issue.

And with both teams healthy, injuries (at least before the game) won’t be an issue, either. So there should be no excuses, for either side, unless of course the officials have something to say about that.