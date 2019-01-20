The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
The last time the Saints hosted an NFC Championship Game, an interception in overtime helped send them to the Super Bowl.

Sunday’s game against the Rams also went to overtime and also featured an interception in the extra period, but it didn’t work out well for the home team this time. Dante Fowler hit Drew Brees as he tried a pass to Michael Thomas on the opening possession of overtime and safety John Johnson caught it while falling on his back near midfield to set the Rams up in prime field position.

Jared Goff avoided pressure to complete a couple of passes to tight end Tyler Higbee and set up a 57-yard field goal try for Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein tied the game with a 48-yard kick at the end of regulation and sent the Rams to the Super Bowl as 26-23 winners with his overtime kick.

The win came without much help from Todd Gurley, who only ran the ball once after halftime and his physical condition will be a talking point after the game. So will Sean McVay’s decision not to go for a touchdown with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, although winning may mean both those things may be muted in the immediate aftermath of the game.

A bigger talking point in New Orleans is likely to be the no-call by officials when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman made early contact with wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on a third down play late in the fourth quarter. The Saints went up 23-20 with a field goal on the next play, but a penalty would have likely left the Rams with no time left to send the game into overtime.

McVay’s decision to call a fake punt with the team down 13-0 in the first half may get lost in everything else that happened, but pulling it off led to a field goal that seemed to steady the Rams after a dreadful start. The defense was much stronger over the rest of the first half and they gave the Rams offense enough time to find its way into the game. That overall performance may not draw the same attention as the Robey-Coleman play, but the Saints still had chances to win the game and the Rams defense made sure that didn’t happen in overtime.

As a result, they will now try to bring the franchise its second Super Bowl title in a couple of weeks.

134 responses to “The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl

  9. What everyone will blame this on: the missed PI call.

    The real reason the Saints lost: Drew Brees has been completely average since the Cowboys loss and it finally did them in.

  10. Hey, Saints fans: That non-call (pass interference, late in regular time) is KARMA for the refs’ hatchet-job on the Vikings in the 2009 NFCCG. How do you like that? LOLOLOL!

  13. The worst and most agregious non call in nfl playoff history! i am just glad this didn’t benefit the cheating Pats. We wouldn’t stop hearing about it for 6 months!

  18. The wrong team is going to the super bowl. Game should’ve ended in regulation. What a joke and im not a fan of either team.

  22. The fix is in. The Saints were screwed on national television. Worst call of the season. Obvious fix by the league.

  26. BOOM!

    Great game except that bad call.

    It tainted the game somewhat.

    But I will take it!

    Go Rams!

    Oh yea… GZ is solid as granit!

  31. Rigged… Roger got what he wanted, an LA team in the big game.

    I’m finding it harder to continue to be a NFL fan.

  37. While the officiating gifted the Rams, New Orleans had very poor clock management in their last possession during regulation. From where they had their 1st down with 1:46 left, should have been three runs to eat up the clock, then kick the field goal. Then you are leaving the Rams with a lot less time to work with.

    And not a Saints fan, just a fan of the game. The Referees decide too many games.

  43. Instant Replay wasn’t even needed to see that foul that gave the Rams the game…like it wasn’t even a close call…it was an obvious one…sports betting already just ruined an NFC Championship game…what’s next?

  46. Stop blaming the refs… maybe the Saints defense should’ve stopped the Rams… maybe Brees shouldn’t have thrown that awful interception in overtime….

  48. This game was truly de-javu.
    The closeness of the game, the overtime period and same circumstances that sent the saints to Super Bowl XLIV just cost them a chance to go to Super Bowl LIII.

  55. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The refs were horrible. Missed facemask on Goff, missed obvious PI, missed a bunch of other stuff on both sides. At least they were impartially awful today. Still, good game overall. The Rams D-Line ended up making the play, like they should have. But, please, get new refs.

  58. Can’t wait to listen cry baby Sean Payton’s excuses… left too much time in the clock, and dreadful play calling will be ignored and the sheep will focus on a missed pass interference call.

  61. Oh good, now we’ll get two more weeks being bombarded by the cult of personality that the media has built around Sean McVay.

  63. HAHAHAHAHHA so saints fans are whining about officiating, somewhere Brett Favre is saying “poetic justice”…. noodle arm Drew couldn’t hit his receiver beyond 15 yards all game. At 40, it looks like his career and the Saints are fine. Back to the Aints!! Who Dat?!! DA RAMS DAT!!!

  64. Seattle fan here since day 1. Very happy to see another NFC West team in the SuperBowl. The NFC has been represented by an NFC West team several times lately so good on us. Love the rivalry with all the NFC West teams.

    Good luck in the Superbowl! Would love to see you face off against another old rivalry the Chiefs! (Seattle used to be in the AFC West for those who aren’t sure why that would be a rivalry)

  69. Championship Wrestling from FLA with Gordon Solie that I used to watch as a kid had more balanced officiating than what we saw tonight. Unbelievable!

  70. I’ve never felt so sickened to watch the ending of a game than I did after that penalty, from a completely unbiased fan. As much as one call never decides the game and the saints had other chances, the game was legitimately over with one of the easiest penalty calls ever. If the Rams can get rewarded for their crappy play like that, and can just literally flatten receivers when the ball is halfway there… Even with a bit of a makeup call later, you can’t make up having the game taken away from you on a blatant call. Disgusting.

  73. Saints didn’t get”screwed”. Payton could’ve kneeled 3 times instead of trying to get cute and passing the ball. Could’ve went up 3 with just a few seconds left. He does stuff like that a lot and sometimes it backfires. That’s what they get for running up the score on people and being stat padders. Brees the “real goat” lmao. 7-9 3 years straight? Lol yeah real “goat” material. Overrated stat padder.

  77. Penalties: Rams 7-64; Saints 3-20. And Saints fans all crying that the NFL rigged the game for the Rams. Awesome. You cry baby cheating SOB’s. Brees can’t throw past 10 yards and you crying that you should have won. Lost last year on last second pass. Lost this year on last second FG. This is what it’s like when you can’t cheat. Go home and shut up.

  78. NFL is rigged. Total B.S. non call. Dont like either team but come on. You have to be blind or total home to think that was not pass interference.

  79. Why I hate the “let them play” stuff in the playoffs. The refs let stuff go they flag all season, then a non-call like this happens because the ref hesitates, then is unwilling to throw the flag late.
    How are players supposed to play when they don’t know the rules?

  82. Congrats to the league for sacrificing the integrity of the game to appease the LA media market. To be clear, I don’t have sour grapes for the Rams. The only worse offense at Referee bias I have ever seen was when the Seahawks lost to the refs (sorry I meant Steelers) in the Super Bowl.

  83. A blatant non-call on pass interference. Just pitiful. I’ve seen PI called for someone just looking at a person wrong. NFL is a joke.

  84. I do not really love either team. But I am sure glad that the Rams won – for 2 reasons number 1 I do not really like Payton or Brees – respect them but do not like them. And 2 I really like the fact that the Saints got screwed by what I have been saying all season long – the Refereeing has been brutal. I hope that they fire Riveron and do a retooling of the rulebook as well their official training practices and replay protocols because if the goal is to get things correct – they sure have been failing and today a horrible missed call caused the wrong team to win.

  86. The NFL is going to have a hard time explaining that – What a shame – a really fun exciting game, crowd noise a huge factor, and in 20 years, everyone will remember that NFC Championship game with the most inexplicable uncalled PI ever.

  88. I’ll join the chorus – that was simply the worst non-call in the history of the NFL.

    You will never see a clearer and more egregious PI than that. It was right out in the open, in front of everyone, no way any official looking at it could interpret it differently.

    I normally hate it when people focus too much on the refs, but the Saints had that game won at that moment. They were completely robbed.

    Worst call ever.

  90. I was rooting for the Rams and even I know the Saints were robbed. The entire game had missed calls – about 5 helmet to helmet tackles, non-pass interference calls etc. Saints fans I’m sorry, that missed call at the end of regulation cost you the Super Bowl.

  91. Rigged, and they love to rig games vs Detroit casue for some reason the league doesn’t want to see the Lions to be a winner.

  93. Ha Hs Aints, you rigged the Rams headsets and had the refs in your pocket and it STILL did not work! Thanks Rams from a Vikings fan! So much for bounty gate, lol

  95. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:33 pm
    Reminds me of the tuck rule that started a dynasty. Watch this start the rams dynasty
    ———————

    Get a life dude.

  98. Can’t think of a better thing happening to some of the most classless bounty paying coach, players, and fans of a dirty organization. Saints just sold all their draft picks to make it this year. You just got PUNKED!

    I absolutely love watching that turd of a coach losing!

    Who Dat swampers?

    HAHAHAHAHA

  99. How that wasn’t a PI against the Rams late in the 4th is ridiculous. That specific ref blew it. It would have pretty much sealed the game for the Saints.

    But, you shouldn’t leave it to the refs to make/not make, the right call.

    The Rams should be going home yet, it’s not their fault a ref screwed up.

    Congrats Rams fans….

  100. That was an awful call, but Payton blew that sequence by throwing twice when if he pounds the ball after the Ginn catch, they are left with like 20 seconds as they kick the FG. What was the point of throwing twice on those downs? Nothing explicable to me. Even good coaches have bad moments I guess.

  101. Yeah, that was the worst no-call pass interference of all time.

    That said, the Saints gifted the Rams this win. Brees should be ashamed of himself for that interception.

  106. Was that a bad Non PI call? Absolutely was. With that being said… what about the facemask that wasnt called when Goff was running towards the end zone?That’s a first and goal on the 2 yard line

  107. I knew there would be complaints regarding the non-call on the blatant PI, but what about the facemask on Jared Goff at the 3 yard line that wasn’t called?

  108. NOW there’ll be a TON of Rams fans coming out of the woodwork for the best team money can buy.

    I hope they get wiped in the Super Bowl.

  109. Given the season-long referee problems, it is sadly SO appropriate that a CCG is decided on a blown call.

    There is no viable argument that supports a no-call on the OBVIOUS PI play or that the no-call did NOT decide the outcome of that game.

    The NFL has disintegrated into one sad sport.

    The Steelers fan’s heart bleeds B&G for the Saints organization and its fans.

  110. I`m an AFC guy so i had no dog in the fight but that was terrible.A lot of calls are so close in live speed i`m not quick to blame but that call was not close enough to miss and when you see the position the ref was in it is really hard to understand how he could not make that call. With that much on the line i hate seeing the refs determine the game and weather it was the Saints getting the TD or just taking the rest of the time off before attempting the FG there is probably a 95-99% chance that the obvious missed call changed who went the Super Bowl and Rams fans shouldn`t care but every other NFL fan should be outraged because it tainted the entire season to at least some degree.

  112. I read somewhere mid season we should just give the Lombardi to the Aints, guess that’s why they play the game!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  114. Saints fans have a legitimate gripe no doubt about it. Can’t stand seein fans blame refs but how does anybody now, regardless of any “karma” garbage, not believe Roger tryin to build that Rams fan base by gifting em a trip to the Super Bowl. Just give em the Lombardi already we all know where this is goin

  115. Not a fan of eother team but I’m shocked a call or non call went against the Saints, not! NFL wanted Rams in the SB all the way it was obvious a big play was gonna be decided by the refs if the situation came up. Way to gop GODell you got your way once again you crook. Still, congrats to the Rams!

  116. Biggest robbery in nfc championship history. The corruption with the refs is disgusting. Two pass interferences, at the end of regulation and in overtime on the interception. The rams were gifted a superbowl by the referees. Those refs looking at the blatant interference, should be fired. This game should’ve been over with a saints fg with no time left in regulation with the fresh set of downs after the pass interference. Bigtime robbery.

  117. Pretty bad for the NFL that the refs sent the Rams to the Super Bowl. That is the worse call I have seen since Drew Pearson Hail Mary play when he pushed the Viking defender down in the 70’s and no call.

  121. The refs should be ashamed of themselves for blowing that PI call at the end of regulation. For shame, zebra’s, for shame. I’m done. I’m not watching the AFC game, and I’m sure as hell not watching the Stuper Bowl.

  124. Amazing how fans of an opposing team callout “fixed” when their
    team loses.. I do not like red state teams. Never have.

    As for the LOS ANGELES RAMS going to the Super Bowl.. Amazing,
    just amazing. Sean McVay is a genius. Thanks for getting Los Angeles
    their 2nd Super Bowl Appearance (Sorry, I don’t any other city but
    LOS ANGELES).. Now, McVay, go out and win that game! – Team WJG

  125. r8dernation says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:45 pm
    The refs should be ashamed of themselves for blowing that PI call at the end of regulation. For shame, zebra’s, for shame. I’m done. I’m not watching the AFC game, and I’m sure as hell not watching the Stuper Bowl

    @@@@@&@&&@&&

    Yeah right.

  126. So happy that the Rams won, despite bad non calls all day. Hearing Payton cry foul is so ironic and satisfying! KARMA.

  127. I’m not a Saints or Rams fan, but man, I feel bad for the Saints and their fans, this was really going to be their year. Worst thing is it looks like Drew Brees is done; at the least his best years are well behind him. Saints fans, get your paper bags ready. Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

  128. I was kinda looking forward to the Old-Geezer Bowl, but as a lifelong Bengals fan, I am happy for Andrew Whitworth. He deserves this opportunity.

  130. This loss is on Payton, too smart for his own good. He could have knelt 3 times and still had a chip shot to lead with 4 seconds on the clock.
    ——————————————
    Rams still had timeouts.

  131. Bluestree says:
    January 20, 2019 at 6:42 pm
    Who would have thought the biggest whiners on here would be Viking fans?
    ———————————–
    Are they whining or are they thinking Karma!!!!!

  133. Poor clock management by Peyton is the reason the Saints lost. Run three times and the missed PI wouldn’t come into play. Quit crying saints fan, it’s your coaches fault.

  134. The lummox left tackle of the Saints cost them the game,a stupid holding penalty in the fourth quarter and followed that up on a total whiff on a running play.How can you be a professional football player and not know the blocking rules.

