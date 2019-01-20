Todd Gurley wasn’t hurt, he said he was just “sorry”

Getty Images

Todd Gurley insists he wasn’t hurt.

Which means he was just outperformed.

The Rams running back and for much of the season MVP candidate was quiet in the NFC Championship Game win over the Saints, with just four carries for 10 yards and one catch, as C.J. Anderson carried the load (16 carries).

“I was sorry as hell today,” Gurley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I was sorry. So, C.J. did his thing and the whole team did its thing.”

Gurley nursed injuries problems late in the regular season, missing the final two games because of inflammation in his left knee. Asked if he was healthy Sunday, he replied: “Yeah. I was sorry.”

But he said he’d be fine in two weeks, when they face the Patriots in the Super Bowl

“Just to be able to get another opportunity, I’m so grateful, so grateful,” Gurley said.

If he’s well, he ought to get a chance to get his old job back, and the Rams will need him at his best.