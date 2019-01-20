Tommylee Lewis: Everybody knows how obvious it is

AP

Tommylee Lewis didn’t have many words for what happened.

“Everybody knows how obvious it is,” the Saints receiver said, via Christopher Dabe of the Times-Picayune. “I don’t know what else to say about it.”

Everyone knew how obvious Nickell Robey-Coleman‘s early hit on Lewis was except the guys in black-and-white stripes, who were the only ones who mattered. None of them threw a flag for pass interference or a hit on a defenseless player.

The league admitted to Saints coach Sean Payton afterward they blew it.

That does the Saints no good, of course.

“Ain’t too much more to say about the play,” Lewis said. “Ran a wheel route. Obvious interference and helmet-to-helmet [contact]. It’s over now. What’s done is done.”

A penalty on Robey-Coleman would have given the Saints a chance to run out the clock with three kneel downs before a go-ahead field goal. As it was, the Rams had plenty of time to go down and tie the game and send it to overtime.

“Everything we worked for is kind of down the drain right now,” Lewis said. “Ain’t nothing we can do about it.”