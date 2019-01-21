90 passes, zero sacks for Tom Brady in the playoffs

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still hasn’t been sacked in the playoffs.

It hasn’t been for lack of giving opposing defenses opportunities: Brady has thrown 90 passes, the most of any quarterback so far this postseason. But he’s also the only playoff starting quarterback who hasn’t been sacked.

And it hasn’t been because Brady hasn’t faced defenses with good pass rushes: The Chiefs, Sunday’s opponent, led the league in sacks in the regular season. A week earlier Brady’s victim was the Chargers, and Joey Bosa was left marveling at how fast Brady gets rid of the ball.

The Patriots let left tackle Nate Solder walk last offseason, then saw the rookie they drafted to replace him Isaiah Wynn, lost for the season with a torn Achilles in the preseason, and none of that mattered. Even behind one of the NFL’s cheapest offensive lines, Brady still hasn’t been sacked this postseason.

Perhaps Aaron Donald will have something to say about that in the Super Bowl.