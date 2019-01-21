Andy Reid: Let the hurt carry through so you don’t experience it again

Getty Images

The Chiefs hosted the AFC Championship Game for the first time in history on Sunday and they fought back from being 14-0 down at halftime to take a pair of fourth quarter leads, but they couldn’t finish the job.

The Patriots celebrated winning the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the team Hunt founded 37-31 in overtime. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that the team has a “bright future” and that they “will get over the hump here” while adding that the pain of Sunday’s loss should be fuel for those next steps.

“A little bit of what I just mentioned here,” Reid said. “Just that it’s going to hurt, which I can obviously see. That’s important. That’s how you get better. This team has done that throughout the season. When the chips were down we fought back, and did a little bit in this game here, but we came up a little short. We will let it drive us through the offseason. Have this feeling, that hurt, and let that carry you through so you don’t experience it again.”

The presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the biggest reason to believe that the Chiefs can make good on Reid’s belief that the team will take the next step. Reid pointed to other reasons, including the personnel department and young defensive players who grew over the course of the season, but the way Sunday ended will likely make it some time before the Chiefs will see the light that’s at the end of the tunnel.