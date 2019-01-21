Andy Reid takes issue with roughing, offsides penalties

Getty Images

The Saints obviously have a bigger officiating complaint than the Chiefs do today. But Andy Reid took issue with a couple of calls in the Chiefs’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The first was obvious: Officials botched a roughing-the-passer call on Chris Jones.

Jones was called for hitting Tom Brady in the head on a fourth quarter incompletion. Jones never hit Brady in the head, and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said during the broadcast it was a bad call.

Instead of facing a third-and-seven at their own 28, the Patriots got 15 yards and a first down. They scored a touchdown on the possession to go up 24-21.

“I saw our quarterback from play 27 on get hits that were way worse than that that weren’t called,” Reid said, via Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star.

Play 27 was a Trey Flowers shot to Patrick Mahomes‘ head, which wasn’t penalized. Officials did penalize Kyle Van Noy for roughing Mahomes in the fourth quarter.

Reid also took issue with the offsides call on Dee Ford that negated an interception that likely would have won the game for the Chiefs. The Chiefs coach acknowledged Ford was offsides but said it’s a penalty rarely called in that situation.

“It wasn’t but by a few inches, but I thought it was legitimate,’’ Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “. . .Normally, you’re warned, and the coach is warned if somebody is doing that before they throw it in a game of that magnitude. But they did. He didn’t waste any time doing it. He didn’t wait until the interception to throw it. He had his hand on the flag right from the get-go.’’