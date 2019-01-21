Arthur Blank on Rams winning: I am smiling

Getty Images

The NFC representative in the Super Bowl will be using the Falcons facility as their home base during Super Bowl week and the prospect of the Saints moving in was one that came up for discussion in Atlanta last week.

Sunday’s 26-23 Rams win means that the Saints’ next trip to Atlanta will be in the 2019 regular season and Falcons owner Arthur Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic “I am smiling” in a text message after the game. Blank then went on to say that the Falcons would welcome any team, which Schultz called “politically correct.”

“Correct,” Blank replied.

The person running the Falcons’ Twitter account chimed in and some Falcons players also shared their happiness that the NFC South will not be represented in the Super Bowl this season.