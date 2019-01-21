Bears announce Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

The Bears announced the hiring of Ted Monachino. He will serve as the team’s senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.

Monachino worked with new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano with the Colts (2016-17) and Ravens (2010-11).

Monachino, who has experience at both the college and NFL levels, spent last season as a senior defensive analyst at his alma mater, the University of Missouri. He was hired as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December before accepting a position with the Bears.

Monachino has worked a total of 12 years in the NFL. He spent the 2006-09 seasons in Jacksonville.

He also coached for five seasons (2001-05) at Arizona State, serving as the defensive line coach for the Sun Devils.