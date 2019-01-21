Bill Belichick characterizes reports of tension with Tom Brady as “gossip”

Getty Images

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady might have had tension in their relationship, but all appears good now. Winning tends to heal all wounds.

The Patriots coach and his quarterback embraced after Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs, and audio picked up the two men expressing their love for one another. In separate interviews with WEEI on Monday, Belichick and Brady disputed that their partnership was strained to the point of a near divorce.

“Some of these people — I have never met them, never talked to them,” Belichick said on his radio show, via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. “I am not going to get into a bunch of gossip.”

Belichick said he “never talked to” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who, a year ago, wrote a story about the serious disagreements among owner Robert Kraft, Belichick and Brady and the possibility the trio might not remain together much longer.

Brady said during his radio interview Monday that he has “always loved playing here and playing for [Belichick].”

Belichick expressed his appreciation to Brady in their postgame exchange but wasn’t interested in rehashing it publicly a day later.

“I said that to a lot of guys last night,” Belichick said. “I love this team. I love our players. I love the way they played. I loved the way they played and competed last night. It wasn’t perfect, but they gave everything they had, and that is all you can ask for as a coach. And I would say the coaching staff, me included, gave everything we had. We made mistakes and there were things we could have done better too, but we all put it all out there and thankfully we were able to win in overtime.”