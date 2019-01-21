Both losing coaches got conservative at the ends of both halves

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton and Chiefs coach Andy Reid may both be wishing this morning that they had been more aggressive before halftime, and again before overtime. Because both losing coaches decided to get conservative at the ends of both halves.

With 23 seconds left in the first half in New Orleans, the Rams kicked off and Alvin Kamara took it out of the end zone, which probably wasn’t a smart move. Kamara got tackled at the 20-yard line with 19 seconds left. At that point, the Saints, who still had a timeout remaining, could have tried to use those 19 seconds to get another score before halftime. Instead, Drew Brees kneeled down and went into the locker room. And then with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Rams kicked off again, Kamara again took it out of the end zone, and this time got to the 27-yard line with eight seconds left. Again, Payton had Brees take a knee.

Passing up on two opportunities to score looks particularly questionable now, after the Saints lost in overtime. But this isn’t 20/20 hindsight; I tweeted both at halftime and at the end of the fourth quarter that I disagreed with it.

The Chiefs had different situations, but Reid got equally conservative. Kansas City initially had the ball at the 42-yard line with 21 seconds left in the second quarter, but Patrick Mahomes was strip-sacked and recovered his own fumble at the 26-yard line with 15 seconds left. At that point the Chiefs had two timeouts left and could have stopped the clock and then tried to complete something downfield before halftime, but they decided instead to go into the locker room. And then at the end of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs decided to kick the game-tying field goal on second down with 11 seconds remaining, when they had time to throw at least one and probably two passes into the end zone to try to win the game in regulation.

Again, this isn’t hindsight just because the Chiefs lost in overtime; I tweeted before the game-tying field goal that I would have run another offensive play.

The reason not to run a play late in the half in your own territory is the fear of a turnover leading to defensive points. But on Sunday, Payton and Reid should have trusted Brees and Mahomes more than they did.