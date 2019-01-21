Calvin Ridley’s car stolen in Atlanta

Getty Images

Calvin Ridley knows exactly how the Saints feel. His ride to Atlanta was stolen this weekend too.

According to J.D. Capelouto of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons rookie wide receiver was the victim of a car theft Saturday night.

Ridley stopped at a gas station in Buckhead, and when he went inside the store he left his 2018 Dodge Challenger running. He said he still had his keys in his pocket when someone pulled away in his car.

“Man they got me last night in Buckhead,” Ridley wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Car Stolen. No such thing as a safe part of town so be careful. Grateful there was no violence, they just got me at the gas station & rode out.”

Thieves targeting unlocked cars at gas stations are known as "slider crimes"