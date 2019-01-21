Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s future uncertain

Posted by Charean Williams on January 21, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
Getty Images

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s future appears uncertain.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Chiefs are having internal discussions today about whether to make changes to their defensive staff, including Sutton, and Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger is calling for Sutton’s job.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn’t comment about Sutton’s future during his Monday exit press conference.

“I’ll never talk about that here,” Reid said, via Mellinger. “I’ve never done that. I just go back and I look at everything. That’s the best answer I can give you on that.”

Sutton has held the job for six seasons, but the Chiefs have struggled defensively the past two seasons. In 2017, the Chiefs ranked 28th in yards allowed and 15th in points allowed, and, this season, they were 31st in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed.

Kansas City allowed 40.2 points per game in its five losses this season, and the Chiefs set an NFL record by allowing 419 first downs in the regular season.

The death knell for Sutton may have come on a presnap penalty Sunday. Dee Ford‘s offsides penalty late in the fourth quarter negated an interception that likely would have given the Chiefs the win over the Patriots.

Reid, who is loyal to his assistants, defended Sutton.

“We led the National Football League in sacks, and hurries on the quarterback, all these things,” Reid said. “We tightened it up on the back end a little bit and got better there. That’s not an easy thing to do. It’s not easy to be in the [conference] championship game. Remember that. As you ask all these questions, remember that.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s future uncertain

  2. It is easy to rack up sacks and hurries when you’re up 2 TDs in most of your reg. season games. Don’t fool yourself into thinking your defense is good because of that. Every other metric out there says this defense is bad. Changes need to be made.

  3. 31st defense in the league, a surprising colts game where the defense actually showed up, but then back to playing like the 31st ranked defense when it mattered most. Not sure what Andy thinks was “tightened up” but the only certainty should be firing Sutton.

  5. How is the DC responsible for a pre snap penalty? Maybe the team needs to fine these types of actions as we are dealing with professionals. Professional accountability! Performance based professionals are held accountable for their actions (in most other Professions). That particular player’s action may have cost his team the game.

  6. So, are they letting Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger dictate the coaching staff now? Where does he get off calling for someone’s job?
    Reid got them to the AFC Championship game with the #1 seed.
    Reid drafted the #1 quarterback in the NFL.
    Reid has developed the Chiefs into one of the elite teams and will be for years with Mahomes.
    I think Reid will figure out his staff without the help of pompous reporters.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!