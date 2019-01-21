Chris Harris is heading to the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris broke a bone in his leg in early December and held out hope that he’d be able to return to the field before Denver’s season was over, but that did not come to pass.

He will be returning to the field for the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl game, however. Mike Klis of KUSA reports Harris got the call about joining the AFC team on Sunday night.

There’s no official word on which spot he’s taking, but Stephon Gilmore is headed to the Super Bowl with the Patriots and is likely the player Harris will be replacing.

Harris had 49 tackles, three interceptions, a touchdown and a sack in 12 games for the Broncos before getting hurt.