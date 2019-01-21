Deshaun Watson will take Tom Brady’s spot in the Pro Bowl

AP

Deshaun Watson‘s first NFL season ended with a torn ACL rather than a trip to the Pro Bowl, but he’s made it to the league’s postseason exhibition after his second year.

Watson was named to the AFC team on Monday. He will take the place of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as players on the league’s two Super Bowl teams don’t take part in the Orlando-based festivities.

Watson recovered from his knee injury in time to start every game for Houston this year. He was 345-of-505 for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions when passing the ball and added 551 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries.

Watson was also on the receiving end of 62 sacks, which is something that has to come down in 2019 and beyond if Watson’s going to continue performing at a high level for a long time.