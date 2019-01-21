Dolphins and Bengals have to wait two more weeks to fill openings

Getty Images

If you think waiting two weeks for a Rams-Patriots Super Bowl is hard for you, it’s much harder on the Dolphins and Bengals.

The two teams with head coaching vacancies are now in a holding pattern for the next two weeks, before they can hire Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, respectively.

As noted by Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, league rules allow the teams to conduct a second interview with each of the assistants this week.

Since the hirings are known if not official, that gives them a chance to talk with their new guys about staffing and other pending issues.

Flores reportedly has a deal with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell to run his offense.

The Bengals are reportedly interested in Washington assistant Bill Callahan and former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator.

Those are the kind of details they can work on this week, before the new bosses report to Atlanta for a week of not talking about their next jobs.