Eagles continue pushing back against criticism of Carson Wentz

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2019, 2:55 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles are not taking criticism of Carson Wentz lying down.

Not long after a report surfaced quoting unnamed Eagles players questioning Wentz as a leader, other players came forward to defend Wentz. Now a team official is doing so as well.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN cites a senior team official disputing any talk that teammates don’t believe in Wentz.

“You are seeing what his teammates are saying about Carson. Great leader in the locker room and on the field. Carson is a good person, great character. Story has no legs,” the team official said.

One thing that’s clearly true is that the team believes in Wentz. Owner Jeffrey Lurie, General Manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson all, from all indications, think Wentz is the franchise quarterback for years to come.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Eagles continue pushing back against criticism of Carson Wentz

  1. The team *has* to believe in Wentz whether they actually believe in him or not.

    Honestly though, dude came back from a very late season ending knee injury. Is it any wonder that he was thinking a bit more than normal this season? Dude was lights out 2 years ago and I guess I just don’t understand the criticism. From an outsider’s perspective, it sure does seem like a case of short term memory from the original sources of the criticism.

  3. Just because some are backing him doesn’t mean there aren’t people in that room that don’t believe in him. They can claim story has no legs all they want. I am sure some have said it to reporters.

  4. If they had repeated or even gone back to SB, there would have been a tough decision to make. They didn’t; they don’t. Wentz is the franchise QB and his leadership is not an issue.

    Foles is a great backup, but would be a starter on nearly half of the NFL teams. Eagles, if they franchise him one year, actually will be spending less on QBs than many teams. I don’t expect them to let Foles go without significant compensation.

  6. The reason the Eagles should keep Foles and move on from Wentz is not because Foles is better or has more upside…that was never the point! It’s because Foles will be cheaper to keep than Wentz, and they’ve already proven they can win with Foles…unless you’re the Patriots…it’s been proven over and over that you can’t win the Superbowl with an overpaid QB…no matter how good he is!!!

    But the Eagles would rather go down as the idiot organization who benched a Superbowl MVP QB…insteada giving themselves a shot at winning multiple Superbowls…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!