Eagles continue pushing back against criticism of Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Eagles are not taking criticism of Carson Wentz lying down.

Not long after a report surfaced quoting unnamed Eagles players questioning Wentz as a leader, other players came forward to defend Wentz. Now a team official is doing so as well.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN cites a senior team official disputing any talk that teammates don’t believe in Wentz.

“You are seeing what his teammates are saying about Carson. Great leader in the locker room and on the field. Carson is a good person, great character. Story has no legs,” the team official said.

One thing that’s clearly true is that the team believes in Wentz. Owner Jeffrey Lurie, General Manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson all, from all indications, think Wentz is the franchise quarterback for years to come.