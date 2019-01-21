Eagles players circle wagons around Carson Wentz after report

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for a few named Eagles to ride to the defense of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Shortly after a report citing unnamed Eagles players questioning Wentz’s accountability and referring to him as “selfish,” others are making sure their names are known.

“Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond.”

Injured guard Brandon Brooks chimed in visually as well.

The decision to hitch the franchise’s wagon to Wentz — at the expense of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles — didn’t figure to be universal.

Many players will always prefer the things they can see and measure — like championship rings — while the organization has to think about future years and the salary cap.

Having high-profile players like Cox and Brooks on his side will help Wentz weather this one, but those two are key parts of the Eagles future, and have a vested interest in keeping a calm locker room.