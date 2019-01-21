Eli Manning’s agent has yet to meet with Giants about QB’s future

Getty Images

Eli Manning‘s agent expects the quarterback to return to the Giants for a 16th season, but Tom Condon said Monday he has not talked with the team about Manning’s future.

“Shoot yeah. I think so,” Condon said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I think he’ll be back.”

Manning has a $23.2 million salary cap number for 2019, the final year of his deal, and the Giants could save $17 million against the cap by releasing him.

The Giants owe Manning a $5 million roster bonus March 18.

Condon said he has “no idea” if the Giants will ask to renegotiate Manning’s contract, asking the quarterback to take a pay cut.

The Giants are expected to draft a quarterback this spring but could bring back Manning for a final season as a bridge to the new franchise signal caller. General Manager Dave Gettleman did not commit to Manning during his end-of-season press conference, leaving the door open to all possibilities after a meeting with Manning.

Manning seemed unsure about his future when the season ended, too.

“I think he’d love to come back,” Condon said. “Guys love to play their whole careers with one team, if they have a good experience with that team.”