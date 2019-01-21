Gayle Benson: NFL must commit to providing fairness and integrity

Getty Images

Saints owner Gayle Benson has weighed in for the first time since Sunday’s overtime loss to the Rams ended her team’s season short of the Super Bowl.

Much of the statement released through the team is focused on thanking the fans for their support in a season that was “especially meaningful” because they honored her late husband Tom Benson. The statement opened with a direct and fiery response to the lack of a pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the final minutes of Sunday’s game.

The NFL told Saints coach Sean Payton that the call should have been made and Benson said she will be pushing for changes that keep the same thing from happening again in the future.

“Yesterday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us. I am thoroughly disappointed by the events that led to the outcome of yesterday’s game. Getting to the Super Bowl is incredibly difficult to do and takes such an unbelievable commitment from a team and support from its fans. No team should ever be denied the opportunity to reach the title game [or simply win a game] based on the actions, or inactions, of those charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field. As is clear to all who watched the game, it is undeniable that our team and fans were unfairly deprived of that opportunity yesterday. I have been in touch with the NFL regarding yesterday’s events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again. It is a disservice to our coaches, players, employees and, most importantly, the fans who make our game possible. The NFL must always commit to providing the most basic of expectations- fairness and integrity.”

There has already been word that the NFL will discuss allowing replay reviews of possible pass interference penalties as well as for other calls currently not eligible for the review process.