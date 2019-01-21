Gayle Benson: NFL must commit to providing fairness and integrity

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2019, 4:56 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints owner Gayle Benson has weighed in for the first time since Sunday’s overtime loss to the Rams ended her team’s season short of the Super Bowl.

Much of the statement released through the team is focused on thanking the fans for their support in a season that was “especially meaningful” because they honored her late husband Tom Benson. The statement opened with a direct and fiery response to the lack of a pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the final minutes of Sunday’s game.

The NFL told Saints coach Sean Payton that the call should have been made and Benson said she will be pushing for changes that keep the same thing from happening again in the future.

“Yesterday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us. I am thoroughly disappointed by the events that led to the outcome of yesterday’s game. Getting to the Super Bowl is incredibly difficult to do and takes such an unbelievable commitment from a team and support from its fans. No team should ever be denied the opportunity to reach the title game [or simply win a game] based on the actions, or inactions, of those charged with creating a fair and equitable playing field. As is clear to all who watched the game, it is undeniable that our team and fans were unfairly deprived of that opportunity yesterday. I have been in touch with the NFL regarding yesterday’s events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again. It is a disservice to our coaches, players, employees and, most importantly, the fans who make our game possible. The NFL must always commit to providing the most basic of expectations- fairness and integrity.”

There has already been word that the NFL will discuss allowing replay reviews of possible pass interference penalties as well as for other calls currently not eligible for the review process.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Gayle Benson: NFL must commit to providing fairness and integrity

  6. You had the chance to win the game despite the terrible no call.

    How about your HOF qb come through in OT like Tom Brady did?

    Blaming the refs for losing at home after being up 13-0 is a losers mentality.

  7. The no-call was horrible, yes. As bad as we’ve seen in a long, long time. But at the same time, don’t the Saints bear any responsibility for leaving themselves in a position where an official’s call had an effect on the outcome of the game? They had ample opportunities to put the Rams away, but they couldn’t do it. It’s unfortunate for the Saints, but that’s how it goes sometimes, especially when you can’t finish off your opponents while you have the chance to do so.

  9. Can we start by not allowing fans to bring in whistles and blow them at their leisure?? That seems a worse offense than “lasergate” from a few years back. I thought any noisemaker was disallowed at sporting events, save for the annoying cowbell at Miss St I guess.

  10. If they change the rule to allow all PI calls to be subject to a coach’s challenge, and all PI calls to be automatically reviewed in the last two minutes, that still doesn’t fix this. There was no PI call, and thus making PI calls reviewable wouldn’t change the game.

    They need an official watching the game via a tv monitor and let that official have the ability to call a penalty.

  11. Funny how the Saints fail to discuss the missed facemask in Goff that would have made first and goal from the one on preceeding drive. If the Saints score a td there the final drive is much different.

  18. julienewmarsboobs says:
    January 21, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    Too bad they didn’t review all the late hits on Farve, that weren’t penalized, when the Saints played the Vikes in the NFC championship game.
    ___________________________________________________
    Different rules in a different era.

  19. I know controversy sells but this is so ridiculous. Drew Brees sucked last night and couldn’t outplay a third year QB in his own stadium. He had a chance to drive down the field and win in OT and he choked. Brady got it done in a hostile environment.

    And if Sean Payton runs the ball on first down like any sane coach would, there’s no chance of them getting “robbed” in the first place.

  20. Saints fans need to watch the NFC Championship game that they won then they might shut their mouths. Especially the OT.
    1. 4th down call went to review and ruled incorrectly.
    2. pass ruled complete went to review and was ruled incorrectly.
    3. pass interference was called and when defender never touch receiver.

  23. You know if we could just go back to real old fashioned football,we wouldn’t have all the drama we now have with officiating.Watching this game in the 60’s and 70’s was the real deal,because you didn’t see a ton of flags thrown. There are so many rules in the NFL,you don’t know what’s a penalty let alone a catch anymore.There were 2 AFC hampionship games in 77 and 78 where the officials blew calls.The Tatum hit on Rob Lytle,and the very next year the Mike Renfro catch in Pittsburgh..I really believe ,thats when reviewing plays was talked about.Go back to the old way,outside of holding offsides and blocking below the waist andmotion and PI,you didn’t get flagged ,also don’t let a qb ground the ball anymore just because he gets in trouble.With so many penalties and rules, the officials cant see every little thing that goes on.I hate to see Championship games like the 2 yesterday come down to officiating.They missed that call yesterday,but it’s not why the Saints lost the game.Payton gave them a chance to get back on the field,when he didn’t have to.

  28. “Too bad they didn’t review all the late hits on Farve, that weren’t penalized, when the Saints played the Vikes in the NFC championship game.
    ___________________________________________________
    Different rules in a different era.”

    Those hits were illegal in 2009.

  29. And, she leaves out an OT interception. Good lord, they had the lead under 2:00 and LA ties it.
    They have the ball in OT and commit a turnover. Look in the mirror lady.

  30. Easy enough to make lots of plays reviewable. What has always concerned the NFL is you could end up with a 6 hour game and fans turning off the game makes them squirm….

  31. Integrity would be good. So would smarter play-calling ( Peyton could have drained click and kicked FG to win) or clutch QB play ( Brees’ lib in OT) would be even better.
    All of this crying is what shows the Saints’ lack of mental toughness and explains the defeat better than one bad call.

  32. steelcurtainn says:
    January 21, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    And that’s not happening. Ask anyone outside of New England.
    ————————————————————————————
    Yeah, those immaculate reception, Renfroe TD/no TD, SB XL Steelers just never get any breaks.

  33. The business end of the NFL needs to establish a firm foothold in LA with at least one franchise, and the Rams are the better of the two to do it with their history. The Saints receive a cut of the franchise relocation fee in return.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!