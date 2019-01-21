Gronk: I’ve been fighting all year for moments like this

Speculation about whether Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski would play in 2018 began even before last season’s Super Bowl was over and it was some time before Gronkowski confirmed that he’d return for a ninth season.

That ninth season was quieter than past seasons as Gronkowski battled through injuries and a drop in production that had people wondering if he’d be able to hold up to the physical toll required by life in the NFL. The last two weeks have shown the impact Gronkowski can still have, however.

He only caught one pass against the Chargers, but his blocking was praised as the Patriots ran their way to the next round. He was targeted more often on Sunday and came up with several big catches while playing every offensive snap in the AFC Championship Game, including a 25-yarder to set up the final touchdown of regulation and a 15-yarder on third down to set up the game-winning score.

“It’s just basically what the doctor orders,” Gronkowski said. “Or what the coach orders–coach/doctor orders. Whatever it is. I have to block, I have to receive. It’s crucial. The team depends on me in many situations in the run game and in the pass game. I’ve just been fighting all year long so when situations come like this I’m ready to go and ready to make some plays. So whatever coaches ask me to do I’m always down to try my best and give it my all.”

There will almost certainly be more discussion about Gronkowski’s future before and after Super Bowl LIII, but he showed that there’s enough left in the tank to close this year with a bang.

22 responses to “Gronk: I’ve been fighting all year for moments like this

  1. Even with all his injuries Gronk was blocking everybody, stacking defenders like firewood, even DE’s.

  3. The Gronk looks like he is lumbering when he runs, it is amazing how fast he really is. He had a very good game. Always fun to watch him.

  4. Once again a championship game is handed to the Patriots on a silver platter. Always among the easiest schedule in the league. Pete Carrol hands them a victory in the Superbowl. Now the completely inept officials decide a championship game in their favor based on a guy who’s hand was 6 inches into the mythical neutral zone. It was hard watching the Pats celebrate a game they clearly and rightfully lost. When the network and the advertisers want Brady they always get him.

  5. Gronk is a complete player who plays big at the most important moments. Great game last night and against the Chargers.

  7. Both TE Gronk and FB Devlin were knocking guys back off the line.

    Leave it up to Belichick to go back to old-school football when every offense is going “McVay”.

  9. bobthis says:
    January 21, 2019 at 9:29 am
    There’s a reason it’s known as a game of inches. Make or miss a TD or FG by less than 6 inches. It’s why they have all those lines on the field and links on the chains. Why a ref carries an index card to measure for 1st down.

    Now, would you like to review all those call against the Pats? Not the ones you can measure and verify, but the subjective “mythical” PI or holding calls that only pertain to Patriot DB’s?

    Zebra’s worked HARD to keep KC in the game.

  12. “Now the completely inept officials decide a championship game in their favor based on a guy who’s hand was 6 inches into the mythical neutral zone. It was hard watching the Pats celebrate a game they clearly and rightfully lost. ”

    What a sad little comment. Why are you ignoring Edelman getting mugged the same play and not DPI why aren’t you complaining about that? Or the phantom PI calls against the Pats while not one against KC all game even though they were constantly manhandling Pats receivers?

    That’s called a double standard by the way and invalidates your complaint.

    FYI Pats were called for 6 penalties for 61 yards and KC 4 penalties for 28 yards. Nothing was “handed to the Pats”. Brady and company executed brilliantly when it mattered most.

    Maybe KC should have allowed White to make 6 x 3rd down conversions in the first half. Maybe if KC hadn’t allowed 3 x 3rd and 10 conversions on the winning drive. Maybe a lot of things like that were why the Pats won, not one bad call in their favor and bunch of no calls / bad calls in KC’s favor.

    Pats were the better team last night. KC has no shame they played well and will have years of succes with Mahomes.

  14. I’d love to see Gronkowski able to play at this level blocking and making clutch catches for one note year. I think double digit years would really solidify his HOF chances. 9 years, people will say it’s not enough time, etc etc. Doibke digit years somehow makes a difference, I think.

    ——————————————————–

    Apparently you don’t football much.
    An overtime win in the other team’s building is far from being handed it on a silver platter. The Pats had the highest strength of victory in the league & that was playing a 1st place schedule. Pete Carroll didn’t ‘hand’ New England anything, both sides get paid and sometimes the other guy gets more right. When a player lines up over the line it’s actually the player who is inept and any QB worth his salt that sees it & that flag come out is going to take a risk with the ball he might not otherwise take knowing he can’t lose. Football is a great game, if you understood it better maybe you’d enjoy it more and whine less.

  16. Congrats, Rob. Checking the ego at the door and doing the dirty work has been great to see.

    Last year, the beahviors weren’t so great from you, Brady, Butler, etc.

    What a difference a year makes.

    ——

    I’m sure you would have been okay if, after coming up short by 6 inches on 4th down, deep in KC’s end, the refs said….well it’s close enough.

    I used to play golf with a guy that would give himself a gimme if his putt ended up within 6 inches of the hole. If he wasn’t a Patriots fan, I’d think that was his comment.

  19. Losers always blame the refs, what else is new? In reality the calls seemed to favor the Chiefs, they got away with a few defensive PI non-calls and an illegal pick play that led to a TD. Only bad call against KC was the roughing the passer call and even then it was an understandable call based on what the ref saw, looked like Brady was chopped in the head at that angle.

  20. Further, thankfully my owner has been giving Goodell and the league front office every possible form of graft to assure our victories.

    ——-
    Anyone who watched this game without their Pats hating goggles would clearly see the Pats receivers getting mugged almost every play without any flags, yet at the other end of the spectrum Pats defenders couldn’t touch KC receivers without it raining yellow confetti. The Pats had to play the most explosive offensive team in their house and play through the refs actively trying to keep the game close…they most definitely earned this victory, if you can’t see that then you should probably find a different sport to watch.

  22. 4th quarter, Gronk going down the right side of the field, was held, grabbed, shoved and mugged the whole way… ball thrown….no catch. no call.

    Just unbelievable.
    I mean, it wasn’t a momentary bump or anything….it was the who F’n way down the field.
    No call. no PI, no holding.

    The NFL Referees have an entirely different standard when assessing penalties committed against Gronk.

