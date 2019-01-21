Gronk: I’ve been fighting all year for moments like this

Getty Images

Speculation about whether Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski would play in 2018 began even before last season’s Super Bowl was over and it was some time before Gronkowski confirmed that he’d return for a ninth season.

That ninth season was quieter than past seasons as Gronkowski battled through injuries and a drop in production that had people wondering if he’d be able to hold up to the physical toll required by life in the NFL. The last two weeks have shown the impact Gronkowski can still have, however.

He only caught one pass against the Chargers, but his blocking was praised as the Patriots ran their way to the next round. He was targeted more often on Sunday and came up with several big catches while playing every offensive snap in the AFC Championship Game, including a 25-yarder to set up the final touchdown of regulation and a 15-yarder on third down to set up the game-winning score.

“It’s just basically what the doctor orders,” Gronkowski said. “Or what the coach orders–coach/doctor orders. Whatever it is. I have to block, I have to receive. It’s crucial. The team depends on me in many situations in the run game and in the pass game. I’ve just been fighting all year long so when situations come like this I’m ready to go and ready to make some plays. So whatever coaches ask me to do I’m always down to try my best and give it my all.”

There will almost certainly be more discussion about Gronkowski’s future before and after Super Bowl LIII, but he showed that there’s enough left in the tank to close this year with a bang.