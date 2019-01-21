J.J. Watt out of Pro Bowl, Calais Campbell added to roster

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster last week and that raised the possibility that he and his brother J.J. would share the field on defense in Orlando.

Having two Watt brothers on the same defense will have to wait. Shortly after his brother was added to the team, it was reported that J.J. Watt had his knee cleaned up after the Texans’ playoff loss and the defensive end was replaced on the AFC roster on Monday.

Jaguars veteran Calais Campbell will take Watt’s spot on the roster. Campbell will be making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance and will join Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Orlando.

Campbell had 72 tackles, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble while starting every game for the fourth straight year.