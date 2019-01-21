Jared Goff had to overcome noise, technology

Getty Images

The noise surrounding Sunday’s NFC Championship Game won’t die down anytime soon.

For Rams quarterback Jared Goff, it eventually did, but he had to borrow a helmet and get a tape job for that to happen.

Via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Goff had to borrow backup Sean Mannion‘s helmet Sunday when his headset communications went out before the first possession.

“It was disorienting loud, but we fought through it,” Goff said. “It wasn’t loud enough, I guess.”

Since the crowd noise in the Superdome is always an issue, Goff had to clasp his hands over the earholes in Mannion’s helmet to be able to hear coach Sean McVay, and seeing that on the big screens just amped the Saints crowd up that much more. When they huddled, they had to gather in closer than normal just to be able to hear each other. When he returned to the field later, they had taped over the earholes to give him some chance at hearing his coach.

“We were almost in a piano formation, where you had one guy low, another guy high, another guy low, and he’d go down the line,” guard Rodger Saffold said.

Through it all, he was able to coolly lead his team to the Super Bowl, as if none of that noise ever got through.

“We’re sure glad he’s our quarterback, we have a lot of belief in him,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “When you look at the trajectory of his career, what he’s done over the last two years since our coaching staff has had a chance to work with him, we feel like he’s certainly been one of the best quarterbacks in this league. And I wouldn’t want anyone else leading our football team.”

Especially since they can hear each other now.