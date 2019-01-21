Jets hire Frank Pollack to coach offensive line

Getty Images

The Jets have a new offensive line coach. Which means that, at least for now, they have two.

Per a league source, the Jets have hired former Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

The move comes at a time when the Jets already have an offensive line coach in Rick Dennison, who also serves as the team’s run-game coordinator.

The Jets have hired Adam Gase to replace Todd Bowles, who had hired Dennison to coach the offensive line. If Pollack is in, there’s a good chance Dennison will be out.

Pollack spent 2018 with the Bengals. From 2013 through 2017, he worked for the Cowboys.