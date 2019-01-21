Jets hire Frank Pollack to coach offensive line

January 21, 2019
The Jets have a new offensive line coach. Which means that, at least for now, they have two.

Per a league source, the Jets have hired former Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

The move comes at a time when the Jets already have an offensive line coach in Rick Dennison, who also serves as the team’s run-game coordinator.

The Jets have hired Adam Gase to replace Todd Bowles, who had hired Dennison to coach the offensive line. If Pollack is in, there’s a good chance Dennison will be out.

Pollack spent 2018 with the Bengals. From 2013 through 2017, he worked for the Cowboys.

  1. People are going to keep bashing the Jets for hiring Adam Gase and his first press conference. But the facts are the Jets are building one of the best coaching staffs they’ve had in years. It’s also a huge blemish to the Dolphins organization, why couldn’t Gase hire assistants like these in Miami? start opening the check book and you might build a winner Mr. Ross. Anyhow, Gase comes off as a completely different dude in his interview with Le Batard and other media figures around, he’s known Gregg Williams for 15 years so that throws the whole potential dysfunction narrative in the trash, he does a good job at identifying his mistakes in Miami, and it really looks like Miami was filled with a bunch of uncoachable players I mean think about it, Gregg Williams was Jarvis Landry’s HC and now he’s Gase’s DC.

