Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is going to be busy next week, so they found a replacement for him in the Pro Bowl.

The Panthers announced that defensive tackle Kawann Short would replace Donald in the annual all-star game.

This is Short’s second trip to the Pro Bowl.

Short finished the season with three sacks and a forced fumble for the Panthers, but has consistently been a good run defender for them, even if he doesn’t make as many impact plays as Donald (who does?).