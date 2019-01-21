Lane Johnson headed to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith dealt with recurring stingers that caused him to miss a handful of games during the regular season and he’s decided to pull out of this week’s Pro Bowl.

Smith’s spot will be taken by another NFC East tackle, although this one plays on the other side of the offensive line. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been named as Smith’s replacement on the NFC roster.

Johnson made 15 regular season starts for the Eagles and helped them advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s the second straight year that Johnson has been selected for the Pro Bowl, but he wasn’t able to make it onto the first-team All-Pro squad again this year.

Johnson is the second Eagles player added to the team recently. Safety Malcolm Jenkins has also been added while guard Brandon Brooks, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have pulled out of the game after being initial selections to the roster.