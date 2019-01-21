Marcus Mariota accustomed to change in coordinator

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota has played in the NFL for four seasons, heading into his fifth. So he is accustomed to this.

Arthur Smith, whom the Titans promoted Monday, becomes the fourth offensive coordinator Mariota has had. The Titans quarterback actually has had five play-callers in five seasons.

“Art has been steady support since I’ve gotten into the league,” Mariota said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s been a true blessing to have gotten to know him, and I’m excited to work with him. His ability to consistently get our guys prepared week in and week out has been impressive. I looking forward to watching him in his new role.”

As coordinator changes go, though, this should prove one of the easier transitions for Mariota. Because it’s an internal hire, the terminology and system should stay much the same.

Mariota previously had Jason Michael, Terry Robiskie and Matt LaFleur as his offensive coordinator, and Ken Whisenhunt called plays for Mariota until he was fired after seven games in 2015.

“Marcus is a smart guy,” General Manager Jon Robinson said. “We’ll work at it. Whatever we ask of him from a studying and learning and terminology standpoint, I am confident that he’ll definitely put the time in to try and be his best.”