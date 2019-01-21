Michael Thomas headed to Pro Bowl in place of Cory Littleton

Getty Images

The Rams are going to the Super Bowl and that means none of the team’s four Pro Bowl selections will be headed to Orlando for this week’s game.

One of the players pulling out is linebacker Cory Littleton, who was selected to the game in recognition of the special teams work that also made him a second-team All-Pro in 2018.

The Giants announced that their safety Michael Thomas will be taking Littleton’s place on the NFC roster. It’s the first Pro Bowl for Thomas, who had nine special teams tackles and a forced fumble this year.

His addition means that the NFC roster will have two players named Michael Thomas unless the Saints receiver pulls out of the game this week.