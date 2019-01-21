Mitchell Trubisky is going to the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is going to the Super Bowl instead of the Pro Bowl and another quarterback from an NFC division winner will be taking his place in Orlando.

The NFL has added Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to the roster for this week’s game. Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are the other two quarterbacks currently on the conference’s roster.

It’s the first time Trubisky has been selected to the Pro Bowl and he’s the first Bears quarterback set to play in the game since Jim McMahon did so after the 1985 season.

He completed his second NFL season with 3,223 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes on the year. Trubisky also ran 68 times for 421 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Bears to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Goff is one of four Rams who will be out of the game after they won the NFC title. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, running back Todd Gurley and linebacker/special teamer Cory Littleton are the others.