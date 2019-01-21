NFL announces 2019 London and Mexico City games

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be giving Mexico City another shot in 2019.

They were supposed to play the Rams at Estadio Azteca in 2018, but the game was moved to Los Angeles when the league decided to move the game due to the poor condition of the field in Mexico City. The league said they planned to return in 2019 and announced on Monday that the Chiefs and Chargers will play one of their two 2019 games on the other side of the border.

Four other games will take place in London and the league announced those matchups as well. The Panthers will face the Buccaneers, the Bears will face the Raiders, the Bengals will face the Rams and the Texans will tangle with the Jaguars. Dates, times and, in the case of the London game, sites have not been announced.

Two U.K. games are expected to be played at Wembley Stadium and the other two are slated for Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium. Tottenham was supposed to host a game in 2018, but it was moved to Wembley because the new building wasn’t ready.

The Bucs, Rams, Jaguars and Raiders will be designated as home teams in the London games while the Chargers will be the “home” team in Mexico City.