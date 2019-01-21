NFL needs to add a video official to every crew

The NFL has an officiating problem. The NFL knows it has an officiating problem. The question becomes whether the NFL will finally do something meaningful to fix its officiating problem, given the embarrassing outcome in the Rams-Saints game.

The simplest solution comes from an idea that has been advocated here on numerous occasions in recent years. The league should expand each officiating crew by one, and the league should put that eighth crew member not on the field but in a booth, with access to all real-time images and replay angles, and an audio link to the referee.

The video official would be responsible for bridging the gap between that which the middle-aged-and-older officials see unfolding in a blender of frenetic activity around them and that which fans see at home, on high-definition flat screens. The video official would be responsible for talking to the referee after each play, consulting with the referee as to whether there’s a reason to defer to something shown by the various available TV angles.

It wouldn’t constitute replay review; it would represent an extension of the first look conducted by the officials on the field. And the discussion between the video official and the referee would be no different from the on-field consultations that routinely happen between officials who had different angles as to the same play.

It wouldn’t take long, or at least it shouldn’t take long. And it would be used to correct anything and everything, from the missed pass interference that happened late in the Rams-Saints game to the missed Jared Goff facemask foul happening earlier in the fourth quarter to the phantom roughing the passer foul called against the Chiefs as the Patriots were trying to reverse a 21-17 deficit.

The video official would tell the referee to throw a flag, pick up a flag, fix the mark of a ball, anything and everything to supplement what the on-field officials see. And the replay function would still be available to fix the ruling on the field (as enhanced by the video official), but reversals would happen less frequently, since the replay angles would enhance the ruling on the field, resulting in fewer instances of clear and obvious evidence to the contrary.

Much more needs to be done to improve officiating. But the time has come to make this change. Actually, the time for this change arrived a long time ago; the question is whether the rarely-proactive NFL will react to Sunday’s game by finally admitting it.

  4. Thank you, Mike Florio, for including the non-call on the Jared Goff facemask and the bogus KC roughing-the-passer call in that paragraph. Those two ref blunders weren’t as bad as the no-call PI, but they belong in the discussion. Ram fans everywhere, whom have been completely denied their rightful opportunity to celebrate the Rams victory due to the overwhelming focus on that one play out of the 130+ plays in the game, appreciate it.

  7. Refs gave the Saints the victory over the Steelers which essentially cost Pittsburgh the division and a seat at the table for the playoffs. I honestly dont feel bad for the Saints.

  10. This is exactly how replay worked when I first started watching the NFL in 1989. There was a replay official up in a booth who buzzed down to the referee if play needed to be stopped to have a slow look at a close, crucial play in the game. I thought it worked great and didn’t understand why it went away (supposedly, people didn’t like the way it broke up the flow of the game)

  11. The officiating continues to get worse every year. Both of the games yesterday had calls that changed the outcomes of the game in the biggest game of the year. The NFL will continue to lose it fans and ratings.

  12. I’m for this, as well as the BB review rule. Also eliminate the dog-and-pony show of the ref trotting to the sidelines to review plays. Let the video official do it. That official would have a head start in examining the questionable play. I bet these changes wouldn’t add that much time to the games, certainly no more than a TV timeout. Get it right, NFL!

  15. If the Saints had won by stopping the Rams from getting in field goal range, or by scoring in overtime, nobody would’ve cared about that call.

    That tells you that it did NOT determine the outcome of the game. It was a bad call but not nearly the worst I’ve seen. Why did they even throw it on first down??

  16. Stop whining about the phantom roughing the passer call. Sure looked like Edelman was held/interfered with on the pass and it wasn’t called. Now that I think about it, I don’t think KC was called for any defensive penalties other than the roughing the passer and the offside. They got away with a few defensive holding/interference penalties, especially giving the couple borderline calls on the Pats which could have gone either way. Bottom line: c’est la vie.

  17. That would be “dyn-o-mite” but humans can make mistakes watching the video. Do you scrutinize every play from every angle. That would kill the continuity of the game. Maybe give the coach one “emergency” challenge to have a play reviewed by video where a penalty wasn’t called but should have.

  18. I would add that the person in the booth be the actual referee. Add a position of assistant referee to be on the field in the current position. That way the person upstairs has the final say. The referee would also handle all replay reviews upstairs to speed the process and be able to use decent sized screens instead of a tablet.

  19. There will always be controversy. Learn to live with it. I would prefer a more simple rule book and let the calls just stand. Can’t even watch a NFL game that isn’t on a DVR any more. The more the NFL tries to get everything right the worse it has gotten. Too many rule changes, too many grey areas leave the job of officiating in this league nearly impossible. I never once blamed a game that I played in on the officials. Sometimes you get the call, sometimes you don’t but you win by making plays.

  21. Either let New York buzz an official that they missed a blatant call so they can throw a flag, or make every play something that can be challenged.

  22. A video official with every crew would be good—-BUT—You should be able to use your remaining challenges to challenge anything including challenging a penalty that was called to overturn it as well as challenging that a penalty should have been called when one was not called

    It doesn’t add any additional time to the game as you have the same amount of challenges that you have now you are just being able to use them to challenge more things.

    I can’t imagine the majority of owners not finding value in expanding what challenges can be used for

  25. I don’t want the video, but I am glad you mentioned Goff facemask. It changed the final 5 minutes of the game and the pressure on the saints being down 24-20 would have been huge. People seem to forget it because the pass interference came last.

