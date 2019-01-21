NFL still silent on fateful non-call in Rams-Saints

January 21, 2019
Early Sunday night, the NFL intended to publicly admit error in the failure to call pass interference at a key moment late in the NFC Championship between the Rams and Saints. Late Sunday night, the NFL had decided to wait.

On Monday, the NFL is still waiting.

It’s a delicate balance for the league, one that has seen (per a league source) the NFL deciding simply to leak to the media a willingness to consider making replay review available for pass interference and other calls and non-calls, such as the missed facemask foul that would have given the Rams a fresh set of downs inside the New Orleans five yard line not long before the non-call at the other end of the field.

That’s the internal compromise, for now. The league is waiting to expressly admit error, opting instead to implicitly concede that a mistake was made by virtue of the willingness to consider making pass interference subject to replay review. By also acknowledging that other missed calls (like facemasking) could be included, the league gives credence to the whataboutism that has allowed Rams fans to smudge the asterisk that otherwise applies to an ill-gotten Super Bowl berth.

It should be no surprise that the messaging has seen honesty and candor replaced by subtlety and spin. Because the NFL has staffed the top of the P.R. with former political operatives, P.R. challenges naturally become treated like political operations. And doing and/or saying the right thing necessarily takes a back seat to doing and/or saying the thing that will seem the most right while avoiding a statement that the league was wrong, if possible.

  1. Lets forget the facemask non-call as it wasn’t a blatantly obvious missed call that brought you to your feet screaming. There were several missed calls throughout the game, especially Littleton going helmet to helmet intentionally and often. None of those rose to the level of the missed PI on Lewis and the mugging of Ted Ginn earlier in the quarter. Those two missed calls were so blatant that even the announcers were shaking there heads over.

  3. The NFL needs to own this and announce its plans to correct their error (and inconsistent officiating as a whole). Plain and simple. These backhanded and passive aggressive tactics to try and smooth things over only stokes the anger of the fans and players, and it further damages whatever credibility tye league has left.

  4. They’re trying to find a plausible excuse for a hack job: Gary Cavaletto was standing a few feet away,never reached for his flag – Cavaletto lives outside LA in Santa Barbara. His officiating partner yesterday – Patrick Turner was watching the whole thing and didn’t reach either. Turner for sure should be bounced out of the league, and maybe Cavaletto as well. A third official, Phil McKinnely, who was on the field as well, used to play for the Rams. How does the NFL let this happen??

