Patrick Mahomes on overtime: “It’s just how the coin tosses”

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes led his team to overtime in the AFC Championship Game, but that was as far as he could go.

After the Patriots won the coin toss, they marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown. Mahomes never got on the field in overtime, instead watching Tom Brady engineer a game-winning drive.

“It’s just how the coin tosses, I guess you’d say,” Mahomes said after the game. “It’s a thing where he had a great drive. He had a lot of third-down conversions. In big moments, guys made big catches for him. It’s a thing where all you can do is support your teammates, trust your teammates, and when you get your opportunity, go out there and try to make plays.”

Mahomes, however, didn’t get his opportunity and didn’t get to go out there and make plays. This game may lead to increased scrutiny on the NFL’s overtime, and calls for rules that make the coin toss less significant.