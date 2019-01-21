Patriots breaking their own records, challenging all-timers

Getty Images

What the Patriots are doing right now, is historic, to say the least.

But they’re close to erasing any claim by another franchise for the title of best ever, and breaking their own records in the process.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area, the Patriots hit a number of impressive milestones with last night’s AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

For starters, it’s their 15th postseason win of the 2010s, breaking the record of 14 wins in a decade set by the, . . . wait for it, . . . 2000s Patriots (along with the 70s Steelers and 70s Cowboys).

It was also their 36th overall win in the postseason, tying the Steelers for the most ever.

If they beat the Rams, they’d eclipse that total, and tie the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins, the most ever.

The fact they’ve won all those Super Bowls with the same coach and same quarterback (and wastly different personnel around them) speaks to the incredible accomplishment of those two men.