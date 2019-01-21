Patriots slight favorites over Rams

Getty Images

The Patriots are favored to win their sixth Super Bowl.

Most sports books opened with the Super Bowl with even odds or the Patriots as slight favorites, and in the early betting the point spread has shifted a bit toward the Patriots. The sports book 5Dimes has the Patriots as two-point favorites and Bovada has the Patriots as three-point favorites.

Tom Brady claimed last week that everyone thinks the Patriots suck, but in reality the Patriots are almost always favored: Sunday’s game against the Chiefs was the first time Brady had been an underdog since 2014, and now the Patriots are back in their customary position as the favorites.

The Patriots’ dynasty got started with another Super Bowl against the Rams. In that game the Rams were 14-point favorites, but the Patriots won. That was the only time Brady was an underdog in the Super Bowl.