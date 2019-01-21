Patriots were installing new plays Sunday morning

Getty Images

The Patriots seem to have a plan for every contingency.

But they are always willing to add layers, just in case.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said they were still installing new plays into the game plan Sunday morning in the hotel ballroom.

“We just put in eight new plays in the game plan this morning,” Brady said.

When players went in for the 11 a.m. team meeting at the Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, players were told they were installing the new plays then. They walked through each of them, and Brady said they ran four or five of them during the game.

One of them was the third-and-10 pass to Rob Gronkowski in overtime, a quick slant that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to dial up based on the coverage played by Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

Because most game plans are in the can well in advance, and because most coaches would want to practice such plays multiple times, it’s the kind of improvisation most teams won’t try to emulate.

Or can’t.