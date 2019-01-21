Raiders tight end Jared Cook headed to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Raiders finally have a Pro Bowler.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders tight end Jared Cook is replacing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the all-star game.

The Raiders had three players named as alternates, but no other representatives in the game itself (center Rodney Hudson and guard Kelechi Osemele were the other alternates whose numbers haven’t been called yet).

Cook had 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns this season, all career-high numbers for a guy heading into free agency. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have many other healthy or untraded targets late in the year, but it’s a nice recognition for Cook.