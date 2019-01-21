Report: Eric Berry likely to have heel surgery

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the team’s win over the Colts due to the heel injury that limited him to two games in the regular season.

Berry had six tackles and was in coverage on a couple of key catches by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during Kansas City’s 37-31 overtime loss. That ends a frustrating season for Berry and sends him toward an offseason that will likely focus on making sure he’s healthier for the 2019 season.

Part of that process may include surgery. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported before Sunday’s game that Berry will see doctors for further evaluation that is likely to result in surgery. Per the report, Berry has a condition called Haglund’s deformity that involves a bone spur digging into his Achilles tendon. Berry tore the tendon in the first game of the 2017 season.

Berry is under contract for four more years and there would be nearly $15 million in dead money if the Chiefs decided to part ways with the veteran as a pre-June 1 cut before next season.