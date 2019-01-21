Report: NFC title game officials changed hotels after harassment

AP

Walt Coleman will retire without having ever worked a Raiders game since being the referee in the “Tuck Rule” game 17 years ago. The officials who worked Sunday’s NFC Championship Game likely will not want to work a Saints game for a long, long time, if ever again.

The officiating crew from the NFC title game faced harassment at their hotel Sunday night after the game, forcing them to change hotels, John Kryk of the Toronto Sun reports.

The officials were escorted, with heavy security, from their downtown hotel to a suburban hotel, according to Kryk.

One official received multiple harassing phone calls before a local law enforcement officer took the phone and ordered the caller to cease and desist. Via Kryk, security remained at the hotel all night to assure the officials’ safety.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to Kryk that officials did change hotels but said the switch was made “out of an abundance of caution” rather than for any threat.