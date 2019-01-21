Report: Packers hire Luke Getsy as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Luke Getsy is returning to the Packers as their quarterbacks coach, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Getsy, 34, spent four seasons in Green Bay before leaving to become Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator last season.

His return will help Aaron Rodgers with the transition into new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. Getsy was an offensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2014-15 before earning a promotion to receivers coach.

Getsy coached the Packers’ receivers in 2016-17.

He spent seven years in the college ranks before originally joining the Packers.