Robey-Coleman was out of position, committed foul out of desperation

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman potentially could have intercepted the pass meant for Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis, and Robey-Coleman potentially could have returned it for a touchdown. The coaching film of the play, obtained by PFT in advance of its posting on the excellent Game Pass feature, shows why Robey-Coleman didn’t do that.

Robey-Coleman wasn’t in position to jump the route, because Robey-Coleman wasn’t in position to cover Lewis. Robey-Coleman realized at the snap that his man was on the other side of the field, coming out of the backfield from a spot to the right of quarterback Drew Brees.

Robey-Coleman didn’t try to play the ball because he believed his only chance to prevent a touchdown was to play the man. More specifically, to blow the man up even if it meant potentially giving the Saints a first and goal with 1:49 to play.

Even if the Saints would have milked the clock to roughly 19 seconds and kicked a 21-yard field goal (snapped from the four), Robey-Coleman decided in the moment that a penalty and a first down would have been better than surrendering a touchdown. Even better than that, of course, was no penalty at all.

Although the league has yet to publicly admit its blunder (despite the fact that everyone knows that it was a blunder), an acknowledgement is expected. What shouldn’t be expected is an invocation of Rule 17, Section 2, even though Saints receiver Michael Thomas seems to be on board with the concept that was outlined here last night.

The league office has not responded to a request for comment regarding the intended application of the rule, which authorizes the Commissioner to, among other things, replay the game from the point of an extraordinarily unfair act. A source with extensive knowledge of the rulebook tells PFT that Rule 17 would apply not to a missed judgment (even an egregious one) but to something beyond the boundaries of the game, such as for example a player coming off the bench to interfere with the play and the officials missing it.

Some would argue that Robey-Coleman’s deliberate decision to take out Lewis in order to save a touchdown comes close to that line. Even if it would come close to the line of do-over demarcation, it’s already too late for the Commissioner to do anything about it, as a practical matter.

Rams fans have purchased tickets and plane fare in reliance upon the Rams playing in the Super Bowl, and the Rams have hopped a plane and returned to L.A. If Rule 17 would ever be invoked, it would have to be invoked quickly, and decisively.

Thus, while the Commissioner has shockingly broad powers to fix extreme messes, Sunday’s mess apparently wasn’t extreme enough.