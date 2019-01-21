Robey-Coleman was out of position, committed foul out of desperation

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman potentially could have intercepted the pass meant for Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis, and Robey-Coleman potentially could have returned it for a touchdown. The coaching film of the play, obtained by PFT in advance of its posting on the excellent Game Pass feature, shows why Robey-Coleman didn’t do that.

Robey-Coleman wasn’t in position to jump the route, because Robey-Coleman wasn’t in position to cover Lewis. Robey-Coleman realized at the snap that his man was on the other side of the field, coming out of the backfield from a spot to the right of quarterback Drew Brees.

Robey-Coleman didn’t try to play the ball because he believed his only chance to prevent a touchdown was to play the man. More specifically, to blow the man up even if it meant potentially giving the Saints a first and goal with 1:49 to play.

Even if the Saints would have milked the clock to roughly 19 seconds and kicked a 21-yard field goal (snapped from the four), Robey-Coleman decided in the moment that a penalty and a first down would have been better than surrendering a touchdown. Even better than that, of course, was no penalty at all.

Although the league has yet to publicly admit its blunder (despite the fact that everyone knows that it was a blunder), an acknowledgement is expected. What shouldn’t be expected is an invocation of Rule 17, Section 2, even though Saints receiver Michael Thomas seems to be on board with the concept that was outlined here last night.

The league office has not responded to a request for comment regarding the intended application of the rule, which authorizes the Commissioner to, among other things, replay the game from the point of an extraordinarily unfair act. A source with extensive knowledge of the rulebook tells PFT that Rule 17 would apply not to a missed judgment (even an egregious one) but to something beyond the boundaries of the game, such as for example a player coming off the bench to interfere with the play and the officials missing it.

Some would argue that Robey-Coleman’s deliberate decision to take out Lewis in order to save a touchdown comes close to that line. Even if it would come close to the line of do-over demarcation, it’s already too late for the Commissioner to do anything about it, as a practical matter.

Rams fans have purchased tickets and plane fare in reliance upon the Rams playing in the Super Bowl, and the Rams have hopped a plane and returned to L.A. If Rule 17 would ever be invoked, it would have to be invoked quickly, and decisively.

Thus, while the Commissioner has shockingly broad powers to fix extreme messes, Sunday’s mess apparently wasn’t extreme enough.

15 responses to “Robey-Coleman was out of position, committed foul out of desperation

  1. I just heard that the league might finally acknowledge that Drew Pearson pushed off. The 1975 Rams and Vikings are going to play next week for the 1975 NFC Championship game.

  3. Are they going to go back and give the Rams more cracks at the goal line after the missed facemask too?

    Come on…it was a terrible inexcusable miss. It was far from the only bad miss of the game, and to even think replaying anything is an option is downright ludicrous.

    The Saints even had the ball with a chance to win after that and screwed the pooch.

  5. Drew Brees also threw an interception since his lineman was out of position. The Saints defender was out of position and grabbed Goff’s face mask out of desperation.

    But most of all, the Saints defense was out of position the entire 2nd half (and overtime) and that lead to Greg Zuerlein making a 57 yard field goal out of desperation. We’re on to Atlanta!

  7. I swear this is all we are going to hear about. Yes, it was a horrible non call, no one disputes that. But there were quite a few non calls that the Rams didn’t get in their favor either.And anyone whining that this game was “rigged”needs to get a life. The Rams had to make a 48 yard field goal to tie the game and a 57 yard to win it. Please tell me how the league could rig that?

  8. So, these things happen all the time, and time and time again the same thing is said “you cannot leave the game in the ref’s hands” and the Saints fell into that. The Saints had so many opportunities to score, to pull away, and a couple of big fouls weren’t called when committed on the Rams either. not to mention that the Saints also got the ball first in OT. YES, it was a horrible missed call that unfortunately decided the game, but it shouldn’t have been left to that by the Saints. Here’s another idea, run the ball, you’re in the red zone with 1:58 left.

  9. He simply got away with a PI and/or unnecessary roughness. The blown call was egregious, but that’s how it goes during football games. They won’t restart/replay the game because of it. That would set a dangerous precedent, because that would open a Pandora’s Box of problems down the road . Also, the Saints–or any team, for that matter–should never put themselves into a position where an official’s call/no-call either helps or hurts their chances of winning. Take care of business early and often in the game, and teams won’t need to worry about this.

  11. Please fire the guy who kept the flag in his pocket and let’s move on. The Saints got royally hosed and a deliberate act of cheating will go unpunished, but it is what it is.

  13. In my humble opinion the real losers from this debacle are ALL of the fans of the NFL, no matter which team they are for. If anyone ever had doubts that the games could possibly be fixed, those doubts probably took a hit last night. Even an official in a Pop Warner game, whilst standing a few yards away from the play, would have unloaded the laundry. You can go back and watch the film of every game ever played that was on film, and see penalties that should have and shouldn`t have been called, but that non call in this game is beyond asinine. That official, I would hope, has drawn his last paycheck from the NFL.

  15. The fix was in. Why?

    How often have we seen a foul so egregious that 2 or 3 refs throw the flag? Well, not one ref threw a flag. Not one.

    Kronke (Rams owner) has snuggled up to the league in a big way by building the Los Angeles Stadium with his own money and having a wing in the stadium for the NFL offices and network west coast. How do you think he won his stadium deal in the first place?

    So the NFL took care of their new money guy. When I say new money….Kronke’s wife owns all the Walmart’s in America..she’s a Walton. Nuff said.

