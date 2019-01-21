Sean Payton explains play call on first down after 2-minute warning

Getty Images

Marcus Peters was among those questioning (or criticizing) the Saints for throwing the ball on first down after the two-minute warning. A 43-yard completion from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn set up the Saints at the Rams 13 with two minutes remaining in a tie game.

The Rams had two timeouts.

If the Saints had called three running plays and kicked the field goal, the Rams would have had roughly a minute left with no timeouts. The Saints, though, threw two incompletions, including the non-interference call.

Brees threw a safe pass to Michael Thomas on first down but landed it at the receiver’s feet, stopping the clock with 1:55 remaining.

Saints coach Sean Payton said the original play call was a run, but with the Rams putting nine players in the box, it automatically triggered an audible to a pass.

“It was a run to begin with, and we got a zero blitz out of it,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “It was kind of a built-in play to handle some of the — it was a zero blitz.”

The Rams ended up getting the ball back with 1:41 left and one timeout. They, of course, tied the game with 15 seconds remaining and won it in overtime.