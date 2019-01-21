Sean Payton explains play call on first down after 2-minute warning

Posted by Charean Williams on January 21, 2019
Marcus Peters was among those questioning (or criticizing) the Saints for throwing the ball on first down after the two-minute warning. A 43-yard completion from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn set up the Saints at the Rams 13 with two minutes remaining in a tie game.

The Rams had two timeouts.

If the Saints had called three running plays and kicked the field goal, the Rams would have had roughly a minute left with no timeouts. The Saints, though, threw two incompletions, including the non-interference call.

Brees threw a safe pass to Michael Thomas on first down but landed it at the receiver’s feet, stopping the clock with 1:55 remaining.

Saints coach Sean Payton said the original play call was a run, but with the Rams putting nine players in the box, it automatically triggered an audible to a pass.

“It was a run to begin with, and we got a zero blitz out of it,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “It was kind of a built-in play to handle some of the — it was a zero blitz.”

The Rams ended up getting the ball back with 1:41 left and one timeout. They, of course, tied the game with 15 seconds remaining and won it in overtime.

13 responses to “Sean Payton explains play call on first down after 2-minute warning

  2. Awful play calling in that situation by Payton. Having the Rams down to no timeouts, down by three and less than a minute left is a MUCH better situation for the Saints. Instead, they gave the Rams the ball back with 1:41 left and a timeout, leading by 3 points.

    Looking back, which situation would the Saints rather be in? I’m pretty sure all 32 head coaches would rather it be the first scenario.

  3. Or given the situation, maybe a genius coach and his genius veteran QB could just kill the audible. Just saying it seems within the reality of genius’s…

  4. I have lost all the faith in football and it doesn’t have anything with Payton calling for a long pass. Rams had the run shut down. Why not try a long pass?

  5. If Payton had run the ball on 1st there never would have been a PI no call on 3rd.
    Another HC trying to show the world that he’s smarter than everybody in the stadium.
    Payton got what he deserved.

  6. The NFLs front office and referees association needs to point out this glaring error by the Saints. If they had just run the ball three times in a row, there would have been no missed call for pass interference.

  7. Actually, the call on first down was fine. Brees threw an awful pass at Michael Thomas’ feet. A throw Brees makes 99.9% of the time but he rushed it. If Thomas can come up with that catch he had one guy to beat for at least a first down and maybe more.

  9. Per my previous comment maybe there wasn’t enough time on the clock to kill the audible as it seemed like on pretty much every play the Saints ran they were up against the clock. How may times did they get to the line of scrimmage with 10 seconds on the 30 second clock. After Brees finished call the coverages he was always frantically calling for the snap. At home. In the quiet. Somehow the Rams did better at that with all the noise. How is that when the Saints had both a genius coach getting the plays in a nd a genius veteran QB getting them in and out of the huddle?

  11. I’m fairly confident Sean Payton does not deserve such second-guessing.
    Dude’s been killing it as a coach this year and his playcalling does not cause a referee to fail their job, so it’s a moot point for me.

  13. You have the “#1 RB Tandem” in the NFL, or the “2 headed Monster” Payton. You are on the 14 yard line with less than 2 minutes on the clock. If all 11 Rams are in the box, you run it, and you avoid anything that “can go wrong” to go wrong, but well, lets just focus on the “non call”

