Posted by Charean Williams on January 21, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Teddy Bridgewater made a free agent decision a year ago. It didn’t work out.

Now, he gets a second chance.

Who knows how it will all play out?” Bridgewater said Monday, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to swallow what happened yesterday. . . .That’s something that stings for a while. Whatever happens in the future, it’ll just happen.”

The Saints backup quarterback becomes a free agent again this offseason. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Jets last offseason, expecting to be the team’s starting quarterback.

But the Jets drafted Sam Darnold in the first round and dealt Bridgewater to the Saints. Bridgewater played only 71 snaps in 2019, with 52 coming in a Week 17 start.

Bridgewater, 26, could return to the Saints hoping to replace Drew Brees in the future. But Brees already has announced his return for 2019.

It’s more likely Bridgewater will get more money and a chance to start immediately somewhere else. He looks to rank as one of the top available free agents at his position.

“I definitely feel like I’ve overcome some major hurdles to get back to where I want to be in my career,” Bridgewater, a former first-round pick of the Vikings, said. “I have some time this offseason to reflect on things and think about life going forward.”

8 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater contemplating his future

  1. He got that start, with all of his starting O-line out and starting RB out. The goal was to just survive that game. Nobody knows still if he can play after that injury.

  3. Staying with the Saints would be foolish…… He has the opportunity to be a starting QB for several QB STARVED TEAMS….

  4. Having watched him play for the Vikings, I don’t get what the buzz is about? He has a weak arm, used to be able to run but tore up his knee and hardly ever challenged the secondary beyond 20 yards. His Viking days are somewhat understandable, the Vikings never have a good QB so he looked the part but if you are building a playoff worthy team, I would look elsewhere for my QB.

  5. Not for nothing but teddy gets a lot of respect for someone who hasn’t performed all that great. I think he is a good player but let’s be real he has not shown himself too be a game changing quarterback that he is made out too be. More like a game manager not a guarantee at all. Nice guy but I would need too see a lot more out of him too be convinced he is any good

  8. Last year I was hoping Teddy would come back to the Vikings to be the starter, but it was clearly too big of a risk to entrust the job to a guy coming off such an injury. I got on the Cousins bandwagon when it was clear Teddy wasn’t coming back, but now I wish it were possible for Teddy to come back. Cousins has more arm talent and puts up big numbers, but Teddy is way better at making plays when you need to make one and is much better at eluding the rush. If he had ever played in an offense designed for him, you would have seen what he could do. Maybe we can get him back in 2021.

