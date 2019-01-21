Teddy Bridgewater contemplating his future

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater made a free agent decision a year ago. It didn’t work out.

Now, he gets a second chance.

“Who knows how it will all play out?” Bridgewater said Monday, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune. “I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to swallow what happened yesterday. . . .That’s something that stings for a while. Whatever happens in the future, it’ll just happen.”

The Saints backup quarterback becomes a free agent again this offseason. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Jets last offseason, expecting to be the team’s starting quarterback.

But the Jets drafted Sam Darnold in the first round and dealt Bridgewater to the Saints. Bridgewater played only 71 snaps in 2019, with 52 coming in a Week 17 start.

Bridgewater, 26, could return to the Saints hoping to replace Drew Brees in the future. But Brees already has announced his return for 2019.

It’s more likely Bridgewater will get more money and a chance to start immediately somewhere else. He looks to rank as one of the top available free agents at his position.

“I definitely feel like I’ve overcome some major hurdles to get back to where I want to be in my career,” Bridgewater, a former first-round pick of the Vikings, said. “I have some time this offseason to reflect on things and think about life going forward.”