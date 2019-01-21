Titans name Arthur Smith their new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Titans have hired their fifth offensive coordinator since drafting quarterback Marcus Mariota in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Unlike some of the other new coaches in Nashville, this won’t be a completely new person for Mariota to get to know. The Titans have promoted Arthur Smith from tight ends coach to run the offense under head coach Mike Vrabel. Matt LaFleur spent one year in the job before being hired as the Packers head coach earlier this month.

“I am excited for Arthur and for our team to be able to elevate a deserving coach,” Vrabel said in a statement. “I was impressed throughout the season in gameplan meetings with his ideas, in-game with his understanding of situations and the ability to get the most out of his position group. We spent a good bit of time last week talking about this opportunity. He has a great deal of familiarity with our players and the continuity of the offense will allow our players to continue to develop and improve.”

Smith joined the Titans in 2011 as a quality control coach and moved up to assistant tight ends coach in 2013 before taking on the tight ends coaching job during the 2015 season. In addition to working under Vrabel, he’s worked for head coaches Mike Mularkey, Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Munchak over his time in Tennessee.