Tom Brady: Who could ever imagine this?

Getty Images

The Patriots fell behind twice in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game and it felt each time like we might have been a step closer to the passing of the torch that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had been asked about during the week.

Mahomes said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t going to give up that torch and Brady proved him correct. Brady went 7-of-10 and got some help from a couple of penalties on the Chiefs to lead the Patriots on a pair of touchdown drives and then converted three third-and-10 plays in overtime to set up the Rex Burkhead touchdown that made the Patriots 37-31 winners in Kansas City.

Brady called it “one of the great wins in franchise history” and he’s been around for just about all of them during a run that’s now up to nine Super Bowl appearances. Brady said that history was a key part of how things went down on Sunday.

“When you first started your job, compared to you now, are you better?” Brady said to Peter King for Football Morning in America. “You have a lot more experience. That’s what this is. Experience. So I don’t think it is all that surprising. We have been fighting uphill all year. This game is hard to win. The next game is harder to win. This game, you just celebrate it for what it is. Then we go to work on the Rams. I never imagined any of this, believe me. This is beyond. I mean, who could ever imagine this? Nine Super Bowls? I just take it for what it is and enjoy it. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love my family. It takes a lot of people to support you for all of us. I’m just happy for all of us.”

The remarkable run of Super Bowls for Brady and the Patriots started on February 3, 2002 when they beat the Rams. They’ll try for the same result on the same date 17 years later in Atlanta.