Tony Romo was very good quarterback; he’s become great TV analyst

Getty Images

The Rams won Sunday. The Patriots won Sunday. Tony Romo won Sunday.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst continues to trend on Twitter for his performance calling the AFC Championship Game. Everyone took notice of his ability to predict plays before they happened, even MLB free agent Bryce Harper.

“Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony,” Harper wrote.

Romo was a very good NFL quarterback in his 13 seasons. He is a Hall of Fame broadcaster already, the best in the business in his second season in his second career.

In 13 days, Romo makes his Super Bowl debut when he will have an even bigger audience hanging on his every prediction.

On Sunday, Romo’s prescience included Tom Brady‘s pass to Rob Gronkowski for a 25-yard gain with 42 seconds remaining. He told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic that his analysis begins with protection of the quarterback.

“I don’t pretend to have all the answers,” Romo told Deitsch. “I do think in some ways I have studied the game for 20 years and, at my core, I have tried to improve and get better at football. I think that has really helped me do this job, where I just know a lot of stuff that I have thought about over the years. It gives you a history. If you study a new language, you are just better at it 20 years later than you are year one. So I have a lot of things to draw back on that have happened within games, or that I have thought about after a game that we should have done better. It is fun for me to get beneath football.

“As far as the broadcasting aspect of it, I think at the core it is nothing more than my ability to get you the viewer to care about this play, this game, and why is this important. Why is this really special with this coach schematically? Why did this quarterback protect this play? It’s like, can I get you to care about my story of my buddy who was drinking the other night? Do you care about the story I am about to tell? You are trying to get people to care about things.”

Cowboys fan have called for their favorite team to hire Romo for Dallas’ offensive coordinator vacancy since last week when the Cowboys fired Scott Linehan. Romo wasn’t asked about his interest in going into coaching, but he told Deitsch that he fielded two offers in the offseason and another earlier this season to return as a quarterback.

“I envision probably doing this a long time,” Romo said of his current job.

That’s good because he’s even better at what he does now than what he did previously. Fans of the other NFC East teams even would agree with that.