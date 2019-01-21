Will Tom Brady walk off, if the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
Getty Images

Two years ago, when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned from a suspension to lead his team to a Super Bowl win in unprecedented fashion, erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons, Mrs. Brady suggested that it would be the perfect time to walk away.

Now, with Brady closing in his second straight chance at winning his sixth championship, the question of whether the GOAT would head for the green, green grass of home will re-emerge, and potentially intensify.

Brady has long insisted that he’ll play until he’s 45. Some think that he continues to point to an expiration date well into the future in order to never have what would amount to a farewell tour. Under that theory, Brady would unexpectedly bid farewell at some point short of hitting the halfway point to 90.

The wishes of Mrs. Brady can’t be overlooked. She has spoken publicly regarding her concerns for his health, blurting out during an interview nearly two years ago that Brady has had concussions. Although Brady has managed to keep her on board for two more seasons, she now has 13 days to make the case that the ultimate quarterback needs to become the ultimate showman and walk away on top, before he becomes the ultimate meatball.

The fact that Brady and the Patriots will face in Super Bowl LIII the team that Brady an the Patriots beat in Super Bowl XXXVI gives the moment a certain bit of symmetry and poetry. Brady can bookend his initial championship, put a sixth pelt on the wall, and call it a career.

Of course, Brady has long said that his favorite championship is the next one. And if the Patriots get to No. 6, the next one will be the most that any team has ever won. So he might be tempted to give it one more spin.

If he is, he should go back and watch Rocky II. Apollo Creed didn’t want to get into the ring against with Balboa, and Brady should regard Patrick Mahomes as the upstart who could, if he gets another chance at the champ, knock Brady’s block off.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Will Tom Brady walk off, if the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl?

  2. The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.

  3. I don’t think he is ready to hang it up. He just loves what he does so much, and is still playing at such a high level. Plus the longer he plays, the better for the TB12 brand which is his other passion.

  4. Maybe Goodell and his cabal of jealous owners can give Tom Jerry Jones’ yacht and his own NFL franchise if he agrees to walk and take Belichick with him? How about the Jets? Tom and Giselle have a home there.

  5. contender21open says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:28 am

    How about “roughing the passer” for waving a hand in front Brady’s face? LMFAO!
    ————————————————————————————
    How about giving the Chiefs a 4th quarter TD despite blatant offensive PI. LMFAO!

  6. The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.
    —————————–

    So you’re saying they should have changed the rules that everyone was aware of prior to the game and were fully explained before overtime because your team lost?

  8. conormacleod says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:32 am
    The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.

    ——-

    The OT rules requires teams to have strong units on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs had three third and tens to stop the Pats in OT but the Patriots executed and the Chiefs did not.

    The KC offense does not play ball control, which led to a 2 to 1 time of possession advantage to the Patriots. The KC defense was exhausted. Reid didn’t call a timeout when they got to the 15 yard line to try to hold the Pats to a field goal and give Mahomes another chance. The Patriots 3rd running back on the depth chart took three plays from there to run over and through the exhausted KC defense to win the game.

    OT is not a whole new game. It is an extension of the game and is impacted by what took place in the first 60 minutes.

  9. NO.

    We all know the Haters wish he would, but it’s not happening. Pats have 12 picks in the draft, too. 5 in the top 100. LOL!

    Scarnecchia and Brady both announced they are back.

    Sorry haters!

  10. Way to get the trolls hopes up lol. Skipping OTAs was a worthwhile tradeoff, Bundchen has been saying supportive things about Brady’s love for the game this season. The Pats traded Jimmy G, Brady isn’t going to leave Kraft in the lurch after that.

  11. I don’t blame a coin toss, or a bad call on roughing the passer when Brady’s shoulder was hit.

    I blame the defensive coach for not pressuring Brady and playing zone defense against the Goat. Pats converted 3 ,3rd and longs in OT. Defense had several opportunities to stop the Pats.

    Reid deserves blame too, Chiefs offense didn’t show up the 1st half and the defense took the whole game off. Reid’s loyalty to Sutton cost him a chance at the SB this year, surely his loyalty won’t cost him anymore chances.

    Sutton should be fired by the end of the day. But we all thought that last year too…

  14. Hard to say. It does have beauty and symmetry to it if the Pats win. And if the Pats lose its almost impossible to get back to the SB after losing it he year before, but twice in a row? Would be very very tough.

    But if they win and Brady feels there’s a chance to get #7? Don’t count him out.

  15. contender21open says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:28 am
    How about “roughing the passer” for waving a hand in front Brady’s face? LMFAO!
    ————————————————
    I will agree, it was a bad call…. that being said, Edelman was mugged on that exact play & should have received a pass interference call…
    Actually the Chiefs were holding a ton thruout the game that the refs didn’t call & just let them play…..
    & lets not overlook that blatant pick play that allowed the Chiefs to score…..

  16. To anyone who says it comes down to a coin toss.

    No, it comes down to being able to win in regulation or being able to play defense (and special teams) as well as offense.

  17. They don’t have another quarterback ready. Brady knows this, and that’s part of the trust he won’t break when they opted to deal Garoppolo.

  18. conormacleod says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:32 am
    The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.

    ———-

    How about if your Chiefs would have won the game in regulation instead of allowing the game to go to overtime to begin with? Or how about they play some defense instead of allowing Brady and the Pats to march 75 yards in OT for a TD?

    Look, I am a Dolphins fan but the better team won that game. The Pats dominated the line on both defense and offense as well as time of possession. Get over it.

  19. Chiefs fans should stop complaining. The Conley touchdown is the most obvious offensive PI of the day and it gave the Chiefs the lead. Look at the video for the pick several yards beyond the LOS.

    In any case, Brady will play out his contract. It’s best for the brand (TB12) and he loves playing and competing.

  21. Uhhhh, no. He and Belichick both indicated they will be back in 2019. They will probably have to remake the offense again, but they have a promising young core on defense. They should be right there again next Christmas.

  22. I think Brady will play as long as he can get to championships. I believe the first or possibly second time they fail to get to at least the AFC Championship game, he will retire. I think he enjoys winning too much to walk away while he is still capable of doing that.

  23. The Patriots will still be the favorites to reach the SB again next year. So I don’t see the reason for Brady to retire. Since Manning retired, there is really no competition for the Patriots in the AFC. Yes Mahomes is good but he had 2 shots to beat Brady and couldn’t do it. So who’s left to stop the Patriots? Rivers? Big Ben? Haven’t done so in all these years and they are not about to start now.

  24. Let’s review New England’s final two drives. Sure, they got a bit lucky with that penalty on Chris Jones. Of course, Gronk and Dorsett were mauled several times with no flags, so penalties were a wash. Let’s pick it up at midfield with about 5 minutes to go:

    3rd & 7 : first down to Hogan.
    2nd & 10: first down to Hogan, call overturned.
    3rd & 10: Offsides penalty wipes out game clinching interception. Yeah, blame the refs.
    3rd & 5: first down to Gronk at the 5. Really, man coverage with Gronk on that play?

    Now, on to OT

    3rd & 10: first down to Edelman
    3rd & 10: first down to Edelman
    3rd & 10: first down to Gronk at the 15.

    Burkhead for 10
    Burkhead for 4
    Burkhead for the win!

    Yeah, blame the coin toss. They must have used a coin with two heads.

  25. conormacleod says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:32 am
    The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.

    —-
    If the Chiefs could stop 3rd and 10.

    Or the next one.

    Or the next one,

    Or if Ford didn’t line up laughably way offside.

    All at ARROWHEAD not Foxboro.

    The result was probably different.

    It wasn’t a coin toss. The Chiefs lost to a better football team. Just the facts cupcakes.

    Now resume your seething. Tee hee 🙂

  26. How can Brady retire when the Patriots have no QB to back him up thanks to Jimmy G being run out of town? The Patriots need to draft a QB to groom and be Brady’s replacement. Until that happens, Brady will keep playing. Brady won’t leave the Patriots in the lurch after he led the movement to run Jimmy G out of town

  27. “They don’t have another quarterback ready. Brady knows this, and that’s part of the trust he won’t break when they opted to deal Garoppolo.”

    Bingo. Brady plans to leave with the ongoing team ready to play at a level capable of continuing the team’s winning ways. And the Garappolo trade would not have happened without a multi-year commitment from Tom.

  28. Last night Brady said that he is blessed to do what he loves to do and that he loves the grind of it. That doesn’t sound like a guy who is ready to walk away just yet.

  29. The guys that walk-off after a SB win are those that are only barely managing games and being supported by their cast (Peyton Manning, John Elway). Tom Brady is still carrying this team on some days, he’s not going anywhere.

  30. Putting aside for a moment the fact that Pat Bradford, I mean Mahommes is not nor will he ever be in Tom Brady’s league, we do have to admit that Brady IS getting old. He HAS regressed. He no longer is at Brady level, unfortunately as we seen yesterday he has regressed down to the level of the Joe Montanas and John Elways. He definitely can’t keep this up forever. Sheesh, he may start playing at the level of Eli Manning when he hits 50 for crying out loud.

    In the meantime I would guarantee he returns. If they win it all again he is 1 Championship from tying Otto Graham’s 7 and 2 away from setting a new record that will never be beaten. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Pat’s threepeat, setting that record as Tom wins 8 and rides off into the sunset.

  31. C’mon haters … You’ve been hating Brady for almost two decades. Brady is woven in the fabric of your lives. You will miss him when he’s gone.

  32. conormacleod says:
    January 21, 2019 at 11:32 am
    The NFL OT rules robbed us of one of the greatest games in ages. Yes, I wanted the Chiefs to win. But, I still would have woke up this morning thinking “what a great game” if they had lost…..and had an offensive possession in OT. The young dude that took the league by storm this year battling the old cagey veteran that refuses to age. And it comes down to a coin toss. Disgusting.

    ______________________________________

    Did you want the OT rules changed just for this game? Maybe the Chiefs defense should not have let the Patriots march all the way down the field to the end zone.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!